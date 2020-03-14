Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Light-hitting spring
Vazquez is batting .167/.286/.278 over 10 Grapefruit League games.
Vazquez exploded for 23 home runs and a career-best .797 OPS in 2019, but the underlying advanced metrics don't indicate much difference than 2018 when he had three homers and a .540 OPS. There's reason to believe Vazquez will regress in 2020, but he's locked down the starting catcher job based on his defensive reputation. If the bat eventually becomes unplayable, the winner of the Kevin Plawecki/Jonathan Lucroy battle to be Vazquez's backup could get an increase in playing time.
