Vazquez went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored Monday against the Yankees. He was removed early due to a sore heel, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Vazquez drove home a run in the fourth inning with a single to left center, but he was unable to finish out the game after experiencing heel soreness. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward and will likely be re-evaluated Tuesday morning to determine his availability for the series opener against the Phillies.