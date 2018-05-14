Vazquez is not in the lineup Monday against Oakland, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vazquez is hitting a mere .179/.230/.217 on the season, but fellow catcher Sandy Leon, who starts Monday, is hitting just .159/.213/.227, so there's no immediate threat to his job. Blake Swihart is also hanging around, but he's been called on to catch just one inning and is hitting just .160/.250/.200, so he's not much of a threat himself.