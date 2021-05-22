Vazquez went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and a run scored in Friday's win over the Phillies.
Vazquez has hit safely in three straight contests and has recorded two hits in each of his last two appearances. The backstop has had a few up-and-down performances of late, and he has hit 18-for-60 during the current month with 13 RBI.
