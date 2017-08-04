Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Posts fifth straight multi-hit game
Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.
Vazquez has posted five straight games with multiple hits, raising his batting average 32 points to .283. With Sandy Leon (knee) not expected back until Sunday at the earliest, you can ride Vazquez's hot streak another couple of days.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Plays hero with walk-off homer Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Homer short of cycle Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Friday•
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...
-
Trade values: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...