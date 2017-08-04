Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Thursday's 9-5 win over the White Sox.

Vazquez has posted five straight games with multiple hits, raising his batting average 32 points to .283. With Sandy Leon (knee) not expected back until Sunday at the earliest, you can ride Vazquez's hot streak another couple of days.

