Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 6-4 victory against the Rays on Friday.

Like a lot of Red Sox hitters, Vazquez has struggled early this year, but he does appear to be coming on a bit, going 3-for-8 with two homers in the last two games. Vazquez also has four RBI in the last couple of contests. He is batting .224 with four homers, 10 RBI, eight runs and a steal in 49 at-bats.