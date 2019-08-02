Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Returns from bruised knee

Vazquez (knee) is starting at catcher and batting eighth Friday versus the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Vazquez was held out of Thursday's starting nine due to the bruised knee, but he's good to go after a day of rest. The 28-year-old has a .508 OPS in his last 17 games and will look to break out of the funk against New York.

