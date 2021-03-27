Vazquez (personal/eye) returned to camp Saturday and looks better, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Vazquez was away from the team while attending to a personal matter, and he's also dealing with an eye contusion and laceration after being hit in the face during batting practice earlier in the week. Manager Alex Cora is confident that Vazquez will be available for Opening Day, and the catcher reportedly looked better following his brief absence from camp.