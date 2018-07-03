Vazquez is not starting Tuesday against the Nationals, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Vazquez will sit in favor of Sandy Leon for the third time in four games, suggesting that a changing of the guard could be taking place behind the plate. Leon's relatively unimpressive .254/.295/.412 season line is nonetheless far superior to Vazquez's .216/.254/.307 mark, so it would make sense for the Red Sox to consider a switch.

More News
Our Latest Stories