Vazquez is out of the lineup for the third straight game Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Sandy Leon will make his third consecutive start behind the plate and seems to be the starter at the moment. It's hard to call either backstop a fantasy asset, as Leon has hit .186/.244/.293 while Vazquez has posted a .212/.255/.297 line, but Leon at least seems to be the one getting the at-bats at the moment.