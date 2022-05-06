Vazquez is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Vazquez is 4-for-22 over his past eight games and finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest. Kevin Plawecki, who has also struggled offensively this season with a .333 OPS, will start behind the plate in his place.
