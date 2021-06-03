Vazquez will sit Thursday against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez has handled a very heavy workload behind the plate this season, with his 42 starts ranking second among all backstops. He'll get a rest during Thursday's afternoon contest, with Kevin Plawecki taking over in his absence.
