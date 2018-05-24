Vazquez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Despite extending his hitting streak to four games with a 1-for-4 showing at the plate Wednesday, Vazquez will give way to Sandy Leon behind the dish for the series finale. The two have fallen into more of an equal timeshare recently with Leon heating up at the dish in May (.320/.414/.480 across nine games), as both have seen four starts in the Red Sox's past eight games.