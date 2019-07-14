Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Starts at first base

Vazquez made his first career start at first base Saturday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in an 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to take advantage of Vazquez's uber-hot bat. Vazquez, who has homered eight times in the last 19 games, is slashing .298/.330.527 with 15 home runs in 76 games.