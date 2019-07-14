Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Starts at first base
Vazquez made his first career start at first base Saturday and went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in an 11-2 loss to the Dodgers.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora wanted to take advantage of Vazquez's uber-hot bat. Vazquez, who has homered eight times in the last 19 games, is slashing .298/.330.527 with 15 home runs in 76 games.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Power surge continues•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Launches 14th home run•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Keeps rolling at dish•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes yard again•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Slugs another homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Smashes 11th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.