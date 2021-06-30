Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.

Vazquez managed just one hit but reached base twice after he was safe on a fielder's choice in the seventh. He would end up taking second for his eighth stolen base of the year which already represents a season-high in steals for him. The 30-year-old backstop is slashing .266/.310/.365 with four homers, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 16:51 BB:K over 261 plate appearances.

