Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Royals.
Vazquez managed just one hit but reached base twice after he was safe on a fielder's choice in the seventh. He would end up taking second for his eighth stolen base of the year which already represents a season-high in steals for him. The 30-year-old backstop is slashing .266/.310/.365 with four homers, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored and a 16:51 BB:K over 261 plate appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Adds insurance in win•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Swipes base in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Three hits in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Ready to go Friday•