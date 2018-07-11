Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Undergoes surgery
Vazquez (finger) underwent surgery Tuesday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez had what the Red Sox called a successful pinning procedure performed on his right pinky finger and is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks.
