Seabold could make another spot start Sunday against the Blue Jays, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Seabold was rocked for seven runs by the Blue Jays on Monday, but the Red Sox want to give Michael Wacha an extra day before his next start, and he's the most obvious choice to get the ball. He will have been optioned for just five days at that point, so the Red Sox may have to place someone on the injured list in order to activate him.