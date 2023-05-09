site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Connor Wong: Sitting out Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wong is not in the Red Sox' lineup for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
It's a routine day off for Wong. Reese McGuire will do the catching and bat ninth against Charlie Morton.
