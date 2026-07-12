Red Sox's Eduardo Rivera: Quiets Mets in spot start

Rivera took a no-decision Saturday against the Mets, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

Making his second major-league appearance of 2026, Rivera fared very well Saturday while giving up one single across 3.2 scoreless frames. The 23-year-old southpaw has impressed for the Red Sox in limited action this season, delivering seven shutout innings while yielding only two hits so far. Rivera was likely making just a spot start for Boston's banged-up rotation, as Connelly Early (elbow) and Ranger Suarez (groin) could both be back shortly following the All-Star break.