Hernandez batted leadoff and went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 12-8 win over the Astros.

In the span of a week, Hernandez lost and regained the leadoff job. He had been in a miserable slump -- which reached 0-for-24 at one point -- but has put together four consecutive games with a base hit, going 6-for-14 during that span.