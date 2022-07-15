Hernandez (hip) visited a hip specialist in New York on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The point of the visit is to determine if something more serious is going on in Hernandez's hip. The Red Sox shut down the outfielder's rehab assignment after one game due to lingering discomfort.
