Hernandez went 2-for-5 with one double in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.

Hernandez recorded a double off lefty starter Jeffrey Springs to lead off the game. The 31-year-old's .637 OPS in 2022 is the lowest it's been in a season since 2016. The second baseman's slugging has improved in his last 17 games as he has two home runs and four doubles for a .441 slugging percentage in 59 at-bats.