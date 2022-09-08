Hernandez went 2-for-5 with one double in Wednesday's loss to the Rays.
Hernandez recorded a double off lefty starter Jeffrey Springs to lead off the game. The 31-year-old's .637 OPS in 2022 is the lowest it's been in a season since 2016. The second baseman's slugging has improved in his last 17 games as he has two home runs and four doubles for a .441 slugging percentage in 59 at-bats.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Staying in Boston through 2023•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: On bench Monday•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Goes deep in victory•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Takes seat Thursday•