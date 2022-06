Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right hip flexor strain, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has apparently been playing through the injury for a bit, and he'll now be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Jonathan Arauz has been promoted in a corresponding move, while Christian Arroyo could see more time in the outfield while Hernandez is sidelined.