Hernandez went 4-for-6 with a double, an RBI single and two runs scored in Saturday's 17-4 win over the Orioles.

Hernandez knocked in Trevor Story on a single in the ninth inning, which turned out to be the final run in a 17-run game. Hernandez also scored on a Kevin Plawecki double in the fourth inning and an Abraham Almonte single in the ninth. Prior to Saturday's contest, Hernandez had five hits across seven games this month, and nearly matched that total with a four-hit performance against Baltimore. With the amazing game Saturday, the veteran outfielder is now slashing .310/.375/.448 for the month and is batting .226 on the season.