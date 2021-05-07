Hernandez was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain Friday.
Hernandez was removed from Thursday's game against the Tigers due to a right hamstring issue, and he's now been diagnosed with a strain that will force him to miss additional time. Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move and could see playing time while Hernandez is unavailable.
