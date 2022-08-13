Hernandez (hip) started in center field and went 0-for-3 for Double-A Portland on Friday.
This was Hernandez's second game on a rehab assignment with the Sea Dogs after playing five innings in center field Wednesday. He upped that to seven innings Friday and is expected suit up again Saturday. He'll take Sunday off and return to Fenway Park for evaluation ahead of possibly being activated for a series against the Pirates beginning Tuesday.
