Hernandez isn't in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Hernandez has gone hitless with three strikeouts in his last eight at-bats and will be out of the lineup for a second straight contest. Alex Verdugo will shift to center field while Franchy Cordero takes over in left.
More News
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Goes deep again•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Sneaks in homer•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Four-hit performance•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Not starting matinee•
-
Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Slugs first homer•