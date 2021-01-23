Hernandez signed a two-year, $14 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez will head to Boston for the 2021 campaign after spending the past six seasons with the Dodgers. The middle infielder slashed .230/.270/.410 with five home runs and 20 RBI during the abbreviated 2020 season after hitting double-digit home runs in each of the previous three years. He should work at second base and in a utility role for his new club in 2021.
More News
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Homers for only run in Game 1 loss•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Hits solo homer•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Goes yard in win•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Knocks three-run shot•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Makes impact off bench•
-
Dodgers' Enrique Hernandez: Losing work to Taylor•