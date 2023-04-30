Hernandez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Hernandez is out of the starting lineup for the second straight game, and there's been no report of an injury at this time. Christian Arroyo will handle shortstop duties while Enmanuel Valdez plays second base with Jarren Duran lined up in center field.
