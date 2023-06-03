Hernandez will be on the bench for the evening portion of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rays, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Hernandez went 1-for-4 and scored a run in Boston's 8-5 win in the afternoon game. He'll get a rest in the nightcap with Pablo Reyes taking over at shortstop.
