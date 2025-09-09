Crochet (15-5) allowed three hits and struck out 10 without walking a batter over seven shutout innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Just one of the three hits went for extra bases. This was Crochet's fifth scoreless outing of the season, and he reached the double-digit mark in strikeouts for the seventh time in an impressive bounce-back performance after his season-worst outing against Cleveland last week. Crochet is now at a 2.57 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 228:42 K:BB through 185.1 innings over 29 starts. The southpaw's next start is expected to be at home versus the Yankees this weekend.