Mullins (shoulder) has struck out six batters over 5.1 scoreless innings while scattering two hits and four walks in his two starts for Double-A Portland since being activated from the 7-day injured list May 25.

Mullins was sidelined for about three and a half weeks after experiencing right shoulder fatigue, but he hasn't missed a beat since rejoining the Portland rotation. Through his first three outings at the Double-A level since getting a promotion from High-A Greenville in late April, Mullins owns an 0.82 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 11 frames.

