Red Sox's Jake Romanski: Receives another suspension
Romanski was handed a 100-game suspension after testing positive for amphetamine for the second time in as many offseasons, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.
Romanski was initially given a 50-game suspension last December and will start off consecutive seasons on the shelf. The catcher split time between the Double- and Triple-A level in 2017, and hit .286/.298/.304 during 15 games with Pawtucket.
