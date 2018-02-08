Romanski was handed a 100-game suspension after testing positive for amphetamine for the second time in as many offseasons, Emily Waldon of The Athletic reports.

Romanski was initially given a 50-game suspension last December and will start off consecutive seasons on the shelf. The catcher split time between the Double- and Triple-A level in 2017, and hit .286/.298/.304 during 15 games with Pawtucket.