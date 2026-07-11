Red Sox's Jake Schaffner: Surprise pick in first round

The Red Sox selected Schaffner with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft.

Schaffner continues a trend this year with teams valuing contact hitters from the college ranks. He slashed .356/.467/.552 with six home runs, a 13.3 percent walk rate and a 9.4 percent strikeout rate in 68 games this spring for North Carolina. The lefty-hitting infielder played shortstop in college and has plus speed, but his fringe-average arm fits better at second base. Schaffner chipped in 26 steals on 29 attempts as a junior, so he can impact the game with his speed even if the power upside is questionable.