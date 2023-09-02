Paxton (7-5) yielded six runs on five hits and two walks over 1.1 innings while taking a loss against the Royals on Friday.

Paxton gave up a pair of solo home runs in the first inning before the Royals charged him with four more in the second. He's thrown just 9.2 total innings while allowing 16 earned runs over his last three starts. His season ERA has jumped from 3.34 to 4.50 during that span. Paxton is currently projected to start in Tampa Bay next week.