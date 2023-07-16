Paxton (5-2) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on three hits and three walks over three innings against the Cubs. He struck out four.

Paxton struck out two of the first three batters he faced and cruised through the first two innings without allowing any base runners. He fell apart in the third, however, walking Christopher Morel to open the frame before hitting Miguel Amaya in the next at-bat. The lefty would go on to allow six runs in the inning, topped off by a grand slam from Cody Bellinger, and was relieved by Tayler Scott to open the fourth. The six runs allowed marked a season high for Paxton after the veteran came into the contest having won his last four decisions (spanning six starts).