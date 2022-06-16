site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: red-soxs-james-paxton-throws-in-bullpen | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Red Sox's James Paxton: Throws in bullpen
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Paxton (elbow) threw a 15-pitch bullpen session at Fenway Park on Wednesday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Paxton is ramping up his activity, graduating from long toss to bullpen sessions over the last week. The left-hander is still multiple weeks away from rejoining the team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read