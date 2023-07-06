Paxton will be activated from the paternity list to start Saturday against the Athletics, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Paxton welcomed a new addition to his family earlier this week and will fit in one more start before the All-Star break. The veteran left-hander was named AL Pitcher of the Month for June and boasts a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB through 50 innings (nine starts) this season with Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Placed on paternity leave list•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Heading out on paternity leave•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Blanks Jays on home soil•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Still on track to start Friday•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Believes he'll make next start•
-
Red Sox's James Paxton: Pulled with knee soreness•