Paxton will be activated from the paternity list to start Saturday against the Athletics, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.

Paxton welcomed a new addition to his family earlier this week and will fit in one more start before the All-Star break. The veteran left-hander was named AL Pitcher of the Month for June and boasts a 2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 61:13 K:BB through 50 innings (nine starts) this season with Boston.