Duran might not start against left-handed pitchers this season, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox haven't been able to trade from their glut of outfielders this offseason and appear motivated to give Wilyer Abreu an opportunity to play every day, which means Duran could get squeezed out of an everyday role. The left-handed-hitting Duran slashed only .211/.260/.340 over 209 regular-season plate appearances against southpaw hurlers in 2025.