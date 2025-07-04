Duran went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Nationals.

Duran hit an RBI single in the second inning and later added a two-run double in the fifth. The 28-year-old is riding a modest five-game hitting streak and has hit safely in nine of his past 11 games overall, with the latter stretch including six extra-base hits, four RBI and eight runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .255/.313/.412 with six home runs, 42 RBI, 48 runs scored and 15 steals across 404 plate appearances.