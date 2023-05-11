Duran went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Atlanta.

This was Duran's third multi-hit effort through nine games in May, a span in which he's gone 10-for-30 (.333) with four steals and four RBI. The outfielder went just 1-for-11 last weekend against the Phillies, but it appears he's avoided a serious slump. He's slashing .372/.420/.603 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored, 12 doubles and six steals through 88 plate appearances.