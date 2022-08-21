site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Gets look in right field
Duran started in right field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 4-3 win over Baltimore.
Duran entered the lineup due to Tommy Pham being sidelined with a back injury. Alex Verdugo shifted from right field to Pham's spot in left, opening up a slot of Duran.
