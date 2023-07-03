Duran went 5-for-5 with four doubles and three runs scored in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Duran went a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, marking his first career game with more than three hits. The 26-year-old also amassed four doubles Sunday, pushing him into a tie for the sixth most doubles in MLB with 25 despite having appeared in only 64 games thus far. Through 233 plate appearances, Duran is slashing .305/.356/.479 with four long balls and 15 stolen bases but is striking out 28.3 percent of the time.