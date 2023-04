Duran was bypassed for a promotion to Boston after the team placed center fielder Adam Duvall (wrist) on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Instead of Duran, a natural center fielder, the club opted to bring up Bobby Dalbec, because the Red Sox are projected to face seven left-handed starters in eight games. The righty-hitting Dalbec is a better offensive fit than the lefty-hitting Duran, who could eventually enter the mix following the upcoming stretch against southpaws.