Duran went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-5 win over Milwaukee.

Duran began producing his first game up with the Red Sox and hasn't stopped. The 26-year-old outfielder is 9-for-23 with three walks, four doubles, six RBI, two steals and four runs over seven games. He's started against right-handers only, and it's unclear if manager Alex Cora will limit him as such going forward, although that should give Duran plenty of plate appearances while Adam Duvall recovers from a wrist injury (60-day IL).