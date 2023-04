Duran went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Duran began the day with a ground rule double in the second inning and drove in his first run of the year on a fielder's choice in the eighth. The 26-year-old has reached base four times in two games since being called back up to the bigs. He should see his name in the lineup quite often coming up with the Sox currently scheduled to only face one lefty over their next 12 games.