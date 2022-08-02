Duran went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three total RBI in Monday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Duran generated both of the Red Sox's run-scoring plays. He hit a ground-rule double to knock in the opening run in the third inning, then skipped the bounce with a two-run homer in the fifth. The outfielder went a month between long balls, and he batted only .184 in July, but he's off to a positive start in August. For the season, he has a .245/.294/.406 slash line with two long balls, 10 RBI, 20 runs scored and seven stolen bases through 153 plate appearances. He's still sitting versus most southpaws, but Duran has taken over the leadoff role against right-handers.