Duran (personal) was reinstated from the restricted list Thursday.
Duran was unavailable for Boston's series in Toronto to begin the week since he's unvaccinated, but he'll rejoin the team ahead of its weekend series against the Cubs. The 25-year-old slashed .385/.429/.538 with four doubles, five runs, three RBI and four stolen bases over six games prior to his absence.
