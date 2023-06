Duran went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBI against Minnesota in a 9-3 victory Monday.

Duran finished with three hits for the fourth time this season, and this was the second instance in which he collected a trio of doubles in a single contest. The outfielder's big performance pushed his season average back up to .300 for the first time since May 27. Duran went through a cold spell in early June but is batting .478 (11-for-23) with five doubles and three thefts over his past 10 games.