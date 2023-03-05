Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday that the team is not ready to make a decision on where Duran will open the season, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

"Like I told [Duran] yesterday, don't worry about stuff like that," Cora said. "We're not going to worry about that right now. We'll figure that out towards the end of the month where we're at." If Duran does make the roster, it's likely as a backup, so the debate is whether to get him regular at-bats in Triple-A with Worcester or be a backup with the Red Sox. While there's still a chance for long-term success, Duran can safely be ignored in redraft leagues regardless of roster status.